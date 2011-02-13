Lil Kim Releasing ‘Black Friday’ Mixtape Valentine’s Day, More Behind The Scenes Footage Released [Video]

Lil Kim is set to release her anti-Nicki Minaj mixtape this Valentine’s Day with her lead single “Black Friday.”

In addition to the tape, fans of the Queen Bee are eagerly anticipating her new video which will feature a Nicki Minaj lookalike walking through the streets of Brooklyn.

As previously reported, Kim promised to “keep her foot on the neck” of Minaj who she believes stole her style and subliminally dissed her in songs.

In “Black Friday” she raps,

“Alright you Lil Kim clone clown/All this buffoonery the ish stops now/Time for you to lay down/I’m sick of the fraud/…We all know ya last name’s what got you your job/You a put together gimmick something like a collage/Since you putting on a show you gone get the applause (Clap, Clap)”

In the latest behind the scenes footage we see more of the Minaj lookalike who also dons pink streaks in her hair.

Check out behind the scenes of Lil Kim’s “Black Friday” below.