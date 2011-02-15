What Are 50 Cent And Dr. Dre Beefing About?

50 Cent and Dr. Dre beef

In a series of tweets, the G-Unit rapper revealed that Dr. Dre is not happy with him after he decided to launch his own line of headphones.

After introducing his new “Sleek ” by 50 Cent wireless headphones last month, Fifty recently tweeted about the response he got from Dre and Jimmy Iovine:

“Jimmy iovine and dre mad at me cause I’m doing sleek by 50,” he tweeted. “I guess I’m not going to be on detox Lol.”

He continued,

“I’m a little hurt jimmy and dre feel like that but Fawk it. I’m focused I got a surprise for everybody this go round.”

The outspoken hip-hop star didn’t stop there, as he continued to rant about why he feels he is being treated unfairly

“I don’t get it when they did there deal I didn’t get upset. Now I’m mad they didn’t put me or EM in that deal. Fawk this Shyte I QUIT,“Okok I’m done talkin bout jimmy n dre, I love them, they hate me, so what?…Fawk it. Lol.”

Does Dre have a right to be mad, or is he just overreacting at 50 cent trying to be a business man?