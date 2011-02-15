Eminem Rocked Sobriety Pendant For Grammys

Eminem Wears Sobriety Necklace At Grammys

While Eminem tore down the stage at the Grammy Awards, he also adorned a symbol of his road to Recovery around his neck for all to see.

The winner of best rap album and best rap solo performance wore a chain bearing the Sobriety Circle & Triangle Symbol used by Alcoholics Anonymous, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The equilateral triangle represents the three-part answer – unity, recovery and service – to a three-part disease – physical, mental and spiritual, while the circle represents wholeness or oneness.

Marshall “Eminem” Mathers has been battling addiction to pills and alcohol for some time, but with his latest LP, Recovery, he’s focused on a clearer path and making music that represents that.

The sales, media reception, award nominations and recent commercial ads he’s involved in show a shift in the gifted rap star’s career and image.

Em’s public pledge to sobriety goes right along with that.