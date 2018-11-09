Letitia Wright & John Boyega To Star In New Sci-Fi Film ‘Hold Back The Stars’

John Boyega and Letitia Wright are headed to the big screen in a new movie titled Hold Back The Stars. The impending film is centered around the Katie Khan science fiction novel of the same name.

Deadline reports:

“A hot package creating buzz around town today is one that is built around the Katie Khan science fiction novel Hold Back the Stars. Star Wars‘ John Boyega and Black Panther‘s Letitia Wright are attached to star in what is being called Romeo & Juliet meets Gravity. Mike Cahill will direct a script by Christy Hall. Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps is producing.”

Haven’t read Khan’s book and don’t know what to expect? It sounds like it’s going to be very intense:

“Published last year by Simon & Schuster, the book revolves around a man and a woman who revisit memories of their love affair on a utopian Earth while they are trapped in the vast void of space with only 90 minutes of oxygen left,” Deadline states.

We’ll keep you updated as more details surface, so stay tuned.

Photo: WENN