Actor John C. Riley Drops A Decades Old Freestyle on ‘Sway In The Morning’

The voice of Wreck-It-Ralph demonstrates that he's got bars. They're just not his...

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - November 7, 2018

Source: Cindy Ord / Getty

While John C. Riley might’ve had a hit on his hands when he was rapping about “boats and hoes” in the cult classic comedy Step Brothers, in real life he might want to stick to his day job and leave the rap game alone. Or, find a time machine and try to get on in the 80’s.

In a recent appearance on Sway In The Morning the seasoned actor out of Chi-Town took the time to spit some of thee strugglest bars this side of the hemisphere while demonstrating just how much he was influenced by Spoonie Gee’s “Spoonie Is Back” (he basically ripped him off).

Rapping over Kanye and Common’s “Southside” instrumental, Riley tries to get some old drawers to roll down by spitting “People. Here. At this party/now all young ladies just shake ya body/all young men, enemy or friend/if you heard me once brotha I’m back again.”

Between this and his “step brother” Will Ferrell hitting the campaign trail for Stacey Abrams, we might have to give them serious consideration for some hood passes.

Check out John C. Riley’s “freestyle” below and let us know if he needs to make a sequel to Step Brothers or drop a mixtape right quick.

Sway in the morning

