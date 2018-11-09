CLOSE
Home > News

Rick Ross & Girlfriend Briana Camille Welcome Baby Boy, Billionaire

Yung Renzel's family continues to grow.

Leave a comment
Toie's Royal Court: Super Sweet 16

Source: Alexander Tamargo / Getty

Once again, Rick Ross is a proud papa. The Bawse and his girlfriend, Briana Camille, welcomed a new baby boy. 

The young babe’s name is Billion, naturally.

“Bruiser in da building #itsaboy,” tweeted Yung Renzel on November 6, which was Election Day so you may have missed it.

He followed that tweet up with a number sharing the child’s name, Billion Leonard Roberts.

Congratulations to Rozay and Camille. Page Six reports this is the couple’s second child together—their daughter Berkeley Hermes was born last year.

Also worth noting, Rick Ross recently paid back that $5.7M he owed the IRS, in full.

Rick Ross

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Float Fest 2018 - Performances
Snoop Dogg Smoked Blunt In Front Of White House, Says “F*ck The President”
11.09.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close