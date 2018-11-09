Rick Ross & Girlfriend Briana Camille Welcome Baby Boy, Billionaire

Once again, Rick Ross is a proud papa. The Bawse and his girlfriend, Briana Camille, welcomed a new baby boy.

The young babe’s name is Billion, naturally.

“Bruiser in da building # itsaboy,” tweeted Yung Renzel on November 6, which was Election Day so you may have missed it.

Bruiser in da building #itsaboy 🙏🏽 — Yung Rénzél 👑 (@RickRoss) November 7, 2018

He followed that tweet up with a number sharing the child’s name, Billion Leonard Roberts.

Congratulations to Rozay and Camille. Page Six reports this is the couple’s second child together—their daughter Berkeley Hermes was born last year.

Also worth noting, Rick Ross recently paid back that $5.7M he owed the IRS, in full.