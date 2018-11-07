Bawse Move: Rick Ross Paid IRS $5.7M Over Past Two Months

Rick Ross owed the IRS millions in unpaid back taxes resulting in liens on his assets and bank account. Now, the MMG Bawse can get back to offering lemon pepper wings to his high-profile pals after dropping a $1 million payment to clear a total of $5.7 million paid to the IRS in all.

The Blast reports:

On October 23, the IRS filed a release of a federal tax lien that had originally been filed against Ross back in 2016. The rapper owed a total of $1,147,141.77 in back taxes for the years 2013 ($576,441.53) and 2014 ($570,700.24).

Ross forked over the $1.1 million and the IRS has released the lien as a result.

The rapper is on a roll with paying off his debts after he paid the IRS a whopping $4.6 million in October for a lien over unpaid 2012 taxes.

In all, Rozay has paid $5,764,512.63 to the government agency this year alone.

One thing that might not be questioned ever again is the depth of Rick Ross’ pockets considering he’s dropping millions, under pressure of course, like it’s nothing.

Ross has been relatively quiet on the music front but has got into the men’s grooming business with this RICH product line.

—

Photo: WENN