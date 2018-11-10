Getaway Car Tekashi 6ix9ine Beverly Hills Shooting Identified

Tekashi 6ix9ine and his recent brushes with gun violence have followed him from coast to coast, this after a shooting incident took place on the set of a video shoot in Beverly Hills. Although the suspects in the case haven’t been located, police were able to identify the getaway vehicle.

The Blast reports:

Law enforcement sources tell The Blast, the suspects drove up in a white car when they fired shots at the Beverly Hills mansion on Thursday night. We’re told the current operating theory is that the shooting was gang related and specifically related to Tekashi’s ongoing war with West Coast rappers.

Sources close to production tell us security teams for Kanye and Nicki Minaj were given a heads up about the possibility of gang violence, especially given Tekashi’s constant threatening and antagonizing behavior.

As we reported, there were two security cameras on the backside of the mansion on Alpine Drive, near where investigators found multiple shell casings following the drive-by shooting.

The outlet adds that Nicki Minaj was on her way to the mansion when the shooting took place, and sources claim the area where the shots landed was going to be her dressing room.

