Shots Ring Off At Tekashi 6ix9ine, Kanye West & Nicki Minaj Video Shoot

Tekashi 6ix9ine has attempted to distance himself from the violence that seems to be following him in the wake of narrowly dodging serious jail time over an older child sex case. The “FeFe” star, along with Nicki Minaj and Kanye West, was on the set of a Beverly Hills video shoot when shots rang out in the early morning hours out west.

The Blast reports:

Multiple shots have been fired near the area of the Tekashi69, Kanye West, and Nicki Minaj video shoot.

An official at the Beverly Hills Police Department tells The Blast shots were fired near the house where the stars were filming near Alpine Drive. We’re told police are currently on scene investigating the situation.

Alpine is a pretty famous street in 90210, and has been home over the years to legendary stars like Gene Hackman, Don Rickles, Donna Reed and Walter Matthau.

Sources on scene tell us Tekashi and Kanye were on set, but Nicki had not yet arrived when shots rang out. Our source believes it was a “drive-by shooting” scenario. We know for sure Ye was not injured, and has just left the scene.

According to the emergency dispatch audio, officials were notified of “shots fired” and immediately called in fire and ambulance to assist with any possible injuries. A helicopter was also called in to provide air support.

In an update, the authorities have collected evidence of five shell casings on the ground and are conducting a wide-area investigation of the shooting in order to locate a possible suspect. There is also reported video of the said shooting.

Photo: Getty