Tekashi 6ix9ine, YG Beef On IG After Slim 400 Blocks 69 From Entering Complex Con

The ever controversial Tekashi 6ix9ine might’ve caught a big break in court last week but the streets still aren’t cutting him any slack.



As you may or may not know a few months ago the Brooklyn troll got into a back-and-forth with LA rapper and fellow Blood member YG and in his recent trip to Los Angeles, Tekashi found himself getting into a standoff with YG’s artist Slim 400 at Complex Con.

After YG and his crew were able to deny Tekashi and his people’s entry into the event YG took to IG to gloat about the altercation and declaring victory for his city.

Tekashi decided to respond by stating that Slim was a “dirty ass blood” and that their lack of success was the root of their hate for him.

In response to 6ix9ine, YG also dropped an IG post where he asked “Matter of fact b*tch Nine, where’s your chains at? I could have sworn your b*tch ass just got robbed in New York by your own muthaf*cking people. Where the f*ck your jewelry at?”

That is a valid question for someone who’s used to walking around dripping in ice. Either way, we hope this doesn’t turn into a bloodbath between the two factions because it’s never that serious in the rap game.

Photo: Getty