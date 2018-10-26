Tekashi69 Gets 4 Years Probation In Child Sex Case, Now Known As Daniel Hernandez

Tekashi69, sometimes stylized as Tekashi 6ix9ine, dodged a major prison bullet in a child sex case that happened well before his current level of fame. For the 2015 case, the rapper born Daniel Hernandez was given four years probation, shortened by one year, and has to stay out of trouble the entire time or else.

Tekashi was tight-lipped walking into the NYC courthouse Friday to get his sentence. The judge gave him 4 years probation … which is exactly what the rapper’s team had requested. The courtroom, packed with his entourage, erupted in cheers.

Afterward, he addressed the judge directly and embraced his government name, saying he’s Daniel Hernandez, not Tekashi69. He added, “I have millions of youth that look at me as a role model and the last place I want to be is incarcerated, they don’t deserve it. Thank you.”

The judge gave him credit for one year, so he effectively only has 3 years of probation left. He’ll also have to perform 1,000 hours of community service, and refrain from associating with any gang members and avoid all gang activity. That part might be difficult — he’s repped the Bloods in several music videos.

The case stems from when Tekashi was 18 at a party in Harlem while a 13-year-old girl engaged in sexual acts with another man. Tekashi wasn’t seen engaging in acts, but he was seen smacking the nude girl on the bottom and laughing. It appears his legal team is sticking close to him and making sure that Hernandez keeps away from the Bloods gang that he’s affiliated with as well.

