Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Manager Locked Up For Role In Restaurant Brawl That Left One Shot

As much as he wins on the Billboard charts, Tekashi 6ix9ine seems to be racking up many losses out on these streets. After a very public breakup with some of his blood brothers in Brooklyn over the past few months, Tekashi might have to do without his day one right-hand man/manager, Kifano “Shottie” Jordan.

According to TMZ, Shottie turned himself into police on Wednesday (Nov. 7) for his involvement in a brawl last week that left hired security injured and a man shot.

The arrest stems from an incident that happened last week after Tekashi got a small legal break when a judge sentenced him to four years probation in a child sex case he had hanging over him for quite some time. Part of the deal was that the Brooklyn troll refrains from publicly claiming his gang and keep away from gang members and gang activities.

But only a few hours later his crew got into a scuffle with security for 10k Project Records exec, Elliot Grainge after being told that only the “Gummo” rapper was allowed to meet with the west coast exec in the restaurant. After someone hit one of the hired bodyguards with a chair, shots rang out and one of 6ix9ine’s peoples ended up hit.

From TMZ:

We’re told cops believe Shottie was one of three of Tekashi’s guys who got violent and allegedly struck the bodyguards with a chair. Eyewitnesses also told cops he uttered an ominous threat, allegedly saying … “I’m going to violate you both with gunshots.”

At some point, we’re told one of Elliot’s bodyguards saw someone in Tekashi’s camp reach for something in their waistband, which prompted him to fire his weapon.

An unidentified member of Tekashi’s crew was struck in the gut, and Shottie bolted from the scene while two other Tekashi-linked guys were arrested. Shottie’s attorney previously told us his client had no involvement in any crime, and promised the charges would be dropped.

Police now say that Shottie has been charged with gang assault and weapon possession for allegedly hitting the bodyguard (who happened to be an off-duty cop) with a chair.

We’ll have to wait and see if Tekashi’s going to be on the search for a new manager to help guide his career.

Photo: Power 105