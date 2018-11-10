Snoop Dogg Teases Biopic, Drops Lee Daniels & Ryan Coogler As Potential Collaborators

Snoop Dogg has been on the scene for nearly three decades and manages to remain a viable part of Hip-Hop and pop culture in ways few probably could have envisioned by in the early ’90’s. In a recent interview while in Washington, D.C., the D-O-Double-G expressed an interest in having a biopic of his life created while dropping a pair of names potentially connected to the project.

Page Six reports:

“I already got with somebody. I don’t even want to expose the names like that but I got some big wigs connected to it, some wigs. It’s like some wiggathons. If I said these names, I mean these are some real wiggathons,” he said before going on to name drop two Hollywood heavyweights. “So you want me to tell you their names? In conjunction with Lee Daniels and Ryan Coogler.”

Snoop, whose career stretches back to the early ’90s heyday of gangster rap, has grand plans for the project too, saying he envisions it as an epic.

“Late ‘60s with my mother and father,” he said. “Pops in Vietnam. ‘70s, when I was born in ’71, the hippie era, growing up. ‘80s, football, selling candy — uh oh! — cocaine, selling drugs, gang banging. ‘90s – unh! — rap.”

There isn’t an official announcement of the development of the project just yet, but it seems that Snoop is ready to go all if so.

