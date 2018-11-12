Lil Wayne & Future Talk About Respectfully Loving Booty in Spoof ‘SNL’ Rap Video

This past weekend Lil Wayne was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live so it shouldn’t have surprised anyone that SNL would drop a spoof music video in which Weezy, Future, and “Booty Kings” Kenan Thompson and Chris Redd praised women shaking their rumps. What no one expected was that the song was basically a sensitivity training video about how to properly treat women in the club and life in general.



Titled “Permission” the comedic rap video features Lil Wayne and company getting lit in a club with female company while Booty Kings spit lines like, “Shake that booty (if you wanna!)/Drop that booty (it’s your choice!)/We would love to touch your booty (but we will respect your voice!).”

Hilarious.

Future and Wayne also chimed in with their respectful rhymes with Weezy talking about “Love that booty tender/never get aggressive/that booty got insurance/that booty got progressive.” Even when it’s comical rap Lil Wayne gotta be clever with it.

Check out SNL’s Lil Wayne and Future featured video below and enjoy some good clean rap.

—

Photo: Getty