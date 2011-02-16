CLOSE
Ice Cube Could Star In Film Adaptation Of 21 Jump Street

Rap legend turned on screen star, Ice Cube is reportedly in talks to play a role in Columbia Pictures film adaptation of the popular ‘80s TV show, 21 Jump Street.

Cube would play alongside Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum, who are already tapped  to portray a pair of undercover cops working in high schools and colleges.

21 Jump Street, the film, is based on the popular Fox Broadcasting series that ran from 1987 to 1991, and starred a young Johnny Depp and Holly Robinson-Pete, playing the roles of covert officers.

The film will reportedly begin filming in April.

