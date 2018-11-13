CLOSE
Home > Waka Flocka

Trap Love: Waka Flocka Wants To End Beef With Gucci Mane [Video]

Will the Ferrari Boyz ride again?

Leave a comment
Gucci Mane El Gato Release Party 2

Source: Prince WIlliams / Prince Williams/ATLPics.net

It looks like there is hope for a beef that many thought would never be settled. Waka Flocka is open to speaking to Gucci Mane.

As reported by Complex the “Hard in the Paint” rapper made it clear if he had a problem with you in the past that all things are now forgiven. “I don’t got no more beef, arguments, smoke, anger towards nobody,” he admitted in an Instagram video. “If we ever had problems, beef, anything I’m telling you right now, for me, it’s over.”

This white flag surprisingly also pertains to former good friend and mentor Gucci Mane. “Aye Gucci, let’s chat, sit the f**k down. All that playing is over with. You know how to get me, big dawg. You call me.”

In 2013 Gucci Mane appeared to have a meltdown thus throwing many of his professional and personal relationships out the window with a series of harsh tweets. Included in the barrage of slander was Waka Flocka when La Flare blatantly said “F*** Waka”.

Even after Gucci turned a new leaf after his release from prison in 2017 Flock was still certain the two would not reconcile.

You can see Waka’s video below.  Let’s hope the Trap God is receptive to this olive branch.

View this post on Instagram

The Biggest‼️

A post shared by WAKA FLOCKA (@wakaflocka) on

Photo:  David A. Smith / Getty Images

beef , gucci mane , Waka Flocka

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
T-Pain's School Of Business
Hip-Hop Wired Exclusive: T-Pain Goes Deep Into VR On ‘T-Pain’s School of Business’ [Video]
11.13.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close