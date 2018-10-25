Get Guwop: Gucci Mane Wants Baby Momma’s Request For More Child Support Tossed

Gucci Mane has had one of the most epic glow-ups in life after his release from prison, a best-selling memoir, marriage and more. Guwop’s baby momma has also noticed the shine and is asking for an increase in child support for their 11-year-old son but the rapper is hoping to have the matter tossed out.

The Blast reports:

On October 17, Big Guwop filed documents responding to a lawsuit from his baby mama, Sheena Evans. Evans is seeking to increase the child support she receives over their 11-year-old son, Keitheon.

Currently, Gucci pays $2,076 per month in support, but Evans is looking for an increase to $20,000 per month. She says the new number is based off the hip-hop star having such a lucrative career. She says the original number was based off Gucci’s income when he wasn’t making much money, but points out the last few years have been great for his bank account, including a revival in his music and a reality show on BET.

She even used his recent wedding to Keyshia Ka’Oir, which reportedly cost $1 million, as an example of Gucci living high off the hog.

Gucci says his income has not increased since 2011 and that the wedding’s cost was misreported. He also wrote in the court response that he’s paying for his son’s medical bills and health insurance and hopes that the case stalls altogether.

