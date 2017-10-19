Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir’s Wedding Cake Is Legendary

Yesterday (Oct. 17) Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir officially became Mr. & Mrs. Davis and as you’d expect the Trap Gawd spared no expense on making it one of the most lavish weddings in Hip-Hop history.

TMZ is reporting that the happy couple’s wedding cake alone ran a cool $75,000. That’s most people’s entire wedding budget, honeymoon costs, and then some.

As you can see the 10-foot masterpiece is so massive that Gucci was relegated to using a sword straight out of Game of Thrones just to cut through the mountain of a desert.

The cake was put together by Edda’s Cake Designs and the decoration alone only took 3 months of planning, 8,000 handmade sugar flowers and 2,500 Swarovski crystals. As for the delicious insides those consisted of layers of red velvet, amaretto, carrot, banana nut and Jamaican rum cake. Oh, and it took 3 days of baking to complete the process. Brings a whole new meaning to the phrase “piece of cake” doesn’t it?

While we’re sure Gucci would’ve had no problem shelling out the 75G’s for the royal pastry, BET actually picked up the tab as part of the $1 million budget for it’s The Mane Event wedding special.

Edda’s Cake Designs were even nice enough to throw in the sword for the wedding ceremony. We’re just wondering if it’s made of Valyrian steel or not.

Photo: Instagram