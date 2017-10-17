Gucci Mane Buys Fiancée Keyshia Ka’oir His & Hers Rolls-Royce Wraiths

Today (Oct. 17) is the big day for Gucci Mane and his fiancée Keyshia Ka’oir as they are slated to tie the knot and officially begin their happily ever after.

But before the day’s festivities got underway, pictures began to make the rounds on social media last night that showed the pair participating at a rehearsal dinner and to commemorate the evening Guwop splurged something serious on a pair of his and hers Rolls-Royce Wraiths.

We mean what else do you get your ride or die other than a luxury automobile that most would kill for?

But the gifts didn’t stop there. Aside from blessing the soon to be Mrs. Davis with some hot wheels, Gucci put down some grips on some high end iced out pieces for both him, his significant other, and himself again.

His latest “El Gato” bracelet is bound to be categorized under “Lengedary Hip-Hop Ice” where Ghost Face’s eagle bracelet and Big Pun’s Terror Squad tombstone piece reside. The diamond encrusted three-headed cat wrist wear isn’t just next level, it seems like something that was made exclusively for the King of Wakanda.

BET is set to air the ceremony tonight (Oct. 17) but until then enjoy some pics of last night’s celebratory dinner.

