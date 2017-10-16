Gucci Mane Officially Drops Workout Plus EG Shoe With Reebok Classic

Gucci Mane teased a possible collaboration with longtime sneaker and athletic apparel company Reebok last month. Today (Oct. 16), the partnership between the veteran Atlanta rapper and Reebok Classic was officially announced, with Guwop starring as the face of the revamped Workout Plus EG shoe.

From Reebok:

The new campaign starring the Atlanta-based rapper will support the latest iteration of Reebok’s iconic Workout Plus sneaker, the Workout Plus EG.

Originally launched as a fitness sneaker in 1986, the Workout Plus has had a resurgence in recent years as a fashion staple through various style drops and collaborations. The new Workout Plus campaign featuring Gucci Mane was shot against an industrial backdrop at Attic Studios in New York City by renowned lifestyle photographer Daniel Regan, videographer Thuan Tran and stylist Jason Rembert.

Gucci Mane has cultivated a landmark career over the years, having released nine studio albums and countless collaborations with some of the top artists in the business. Widely recognized as one of the pioneers of trap music, Gucci Mane is known for his unique flow – buoyant and melodic with light comedic flourishes.

“We are excited to welcome Gucci Mane to the Reebok family,” said Todd Krinsky, General Manager, Reebok Classic. “Gucci Mane has a deep heritage in music and lifestyle and natural ties to the Workout. We look forward to working together on the upcoming campaign.”

On the new partnership, Gucci Mane said, “It’s really exciting to be part of the Reebok fam and get the opportunity to star in my own campaign. I’ve been a big fan of Reebok since day one, and the Workout is one of my favorite styles because of its look and long heritage, especially in Atlanta and the South. It’s a style that’s stood the test of time and I’m excited to put my own take on it through this campaign.”