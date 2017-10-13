Gucci Mane Drops Mr. Davis [LISTEN]

Since getting his walking papers from prison a year and a half ago Gucci Mane’s work ethic in the studio has been a Tupac-ish to say the least.

Today The Machine releases his latest second project of 2017 Mr. Davis and keeps busy in a year that’s seen him drop an autobiography, make thousands of guest appearances (we might’ve exaggerated a bit there), and is slated to tie the knot on October 17th.

Gucci’s latest offering features a gang of guest appearances from some of your favorite artists including Migos, A$AP Rocky, The Weeknd, and more.

Check out Mr. Davis below and let us know your thoughts.