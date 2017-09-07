WATCH: Peep The Trailer For The Autobiography Of Gucci Mane [VIDEO]

To the uninitiated Gucci Mane has only recently become a household name, but those in the know recognize that the ATL rapper’s been carving out his own niche in the game for more than a decade.

Well, now his newfound fans will be able to get familiar with the “So Icey Boy” rapper as he’s on the cusp of releasing his own memoir, The Autobiography of Gucci Mane.

Penned by Gucci and Neil Martine-Belken, The Autobiography of Gucci Mane is scheduled to release on September 19 and will chronicle Gucci’s early days as youngster to his often turbulent career as a rap star.

To build buzz for the upcoming book the ATL rapper enlisted Cam Kirk to direct a quick teaser trailer that features a Gucci voiceover in which he says “I feel like a lot of mistakes I made, I can’t make them mistakes no more… I got closure on a lot of things. Man, I got to let that sh*t go.”

We can’t wait to read about his thoughts on how his relationship with Young Jeezy went so sour.

Check out the trailer below and check for Guwop’s eleventh studio album Mr. Davis on the 15th of September and the autobiography on the 19th.

Photo: WENN.com