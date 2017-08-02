Gucci Mane Gets Down With Footaction For Summer Hustle Campaign

He doesn’t call himself “The Machine” for nothing. Gucci Mane’s been on his grizzly and now he along with Uber Everywhere artist MadeinTYO and One Night Only MC, Cousin Stizz are teaming up with Footaction for a Youtube digital joint called Summer Hustle.

The comedic campaign follows the men as they grind through various summer gigs while Gucci shares his entrepreneurial wisdom which has led him to post-prison success.

Guwop explained why he decided to take part in the new movement.

“It doesn’t matter who you are, this industry is competitive, and one thing all artists share is the mentality of always being about our hustle,” said rapper Gucci Mane via a press statement. “Whether that means grinding away at our music or staying one step ahead when it comes to the latest looks, we’re all on the same wave of pushing ourselves to the next level.”

Well said.

Check out the Footaction & Summer Hustle clip below.

—

Photo: screen cap