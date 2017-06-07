Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir Getting $1M For Their BET Wedding Special

Hip-Hop power couple Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir secured a heavy bag for their wedding special. Reportedly, BET is kicking them a cool $1M to cover their nuptials.

Reports TMZ:

The rapper and his longtime girl landed a $650k contract with BET for a reality show leading up to their nuptials — $400k for him and $250k for her … according to sources close to the deal. We’re told the network will also cover the cost of their wedding … which will be around $1 million!

The TV series will document the lives of Gucci and Keyshia leading up to the nuptials October 17. It’s slated for 8 episodes and will feature bachelor and bachelorette parties. Filming begins in a few weeks.

Our sources say VH1 was the front-runner to nab the show, but BET swooped in with a much better offer. We’re told the plan is for the wedding to go down in Miami … with around 200 guests.