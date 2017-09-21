Gucci Mane Says He Would’ve Been A “Kingpin” If Not For Rap

Gucci Mane’s had a long road to the top of the rap world. While he’s finally enjoying the fruits of his labor he admits that had it not been for Hip-Hop he would’ve ultimately become a trap kingpin.

Speaking with The Daily Show host Trevor Noah, Gucci keeps it 1000 about a bevy of things including falling asleep during a sex scene in his film debut Spring Breakers, and of course, what road he would’ve chosen had he not gotten into the rap game.

“Honestly, I think I would’ve end up either been, maybe like a kingpin… some kind of way I would’ve been a leader of men. I’m just good at crewin’ people up.”

Seems about right.

Check out the rest of the segment below and hear Gucci talk about his new autobiography, why he wouldn’t make it as a Presidential candidate, and about his time in the bing.

Photo: screen cap