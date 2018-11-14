Teenage Girl Flees From Police Car In The Bronx, While Handcuffed [Video]

NYPD in the Boogie Down need to improve their foot work. A high school student left them befuddled after being apprehended.

On Monday, November 11 a teenage girl was arrested for suspicion of grand larceny in the Mount Eden section of the Bronx. It seems that local police officers took her age for granted. The New York Post is reporting the youth escaped from their squad car and fled on foot on the corner of E. 172nd Street and Sheridan Avenue.

With both hands cuffed behind her back she ran away from the scene. An added twist to the incredible story is that this was about a half-mile from the 44th Precinct. Naturally the commotion drew the interest of locals. “She looked like a regular, ordinary girl, but scared. She ran right down the street, and then there were all these cops. You’d think it was a homicide or something” described an anonymous witness.

Police found the girl nearly 12 hours later inside of a building on East 170th Street and Grand Concourse. According to police reports the teen and another suspect allegedly stole a cell phone from someone who was selling it. The other person in question has not been apprehended.

Photo: WENN