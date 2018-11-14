Migos Link Up With James Cordon For Carpool Karaoke & Take Him Swag Shopping [Video]

James Cordon has had some pretty big names in Hip-Hop for his fan-favorite skit, Carpool Karaoke, but no one saw his latest guests coming along for the ride in his latest episode.

For the skit last night (Nov. 13) on the Late Late Show, James Cordon took the wheel while ATLiens the Migos participated in all kinds of sing alongs while adding ad libs to other cuts. With Quavo riding shotgun and Offset and Takeoff in tow, the group roll around comedically jamming to Whitney Houston (R.I.P) and of course Migos songs before taking Cordon on a shopping spree for some “drip.”

Check out the hilarity unfold below and let us know if you think James Cordon could ever conjure up enough swag to hang with the Migos.