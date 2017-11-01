CLOSE
LeBron James & Ice Cube Join James Cordon for Carpool Karaoke [VIDEO]

For Tuesday night’s season finale of Apple Music’s series Carpool Karaoke, host James Cordon brought the king LeBron James and Hip-Hop OG Ice Cube for the ride along in the big boy Lincoln. Rolling and rapping to classics like Cube’s “Today Was A Good Day,” the trio definitely seem to have better chemistry than the current Cavaliers roster (we kid we kid).

Aside from the sing-a-longs, Cordon asks James about his feelings on being name dropped in rap songs and about his direct line to Jay-Z.

Check out the preview clip below and if you like what you see peep the segment in its entirety on Apple Music.

