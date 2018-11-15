Migos Reportedly Suing Former Business Partner For Unpaid Clothing Line Royalties

Quavo, Takeoff, and Offset are reportedly suing their former business partner after a clothing line deal went sour. The Migos rappers claim they have not received their cut of the royalties they’re owed.

According to The Blast, “The band signed a deal in 2015 with YRN (aka Yung Rich Nation) to work on a line of clothing, jewelry, and other apparel. The guys from Migos were to be paid a percentage of royalties from the sales. They accuse YRN of failing to properly pay them their cut from the sales and for not providing them with accounting, making it unclear how much they are actually owed. Migos says they have demanded their former partner turn over the finances but they have refused.”

Additionally, Migos is accusing YRN of using “Migos marks” like “Culture” and “Bad and Boujee” as the company continues to produce new clothing. Migos is asking for an injunction that would stop YRN from profiting off their marks. They’re also suing for an unspecified amount in damages.

But, as the site reports, it was actually YRN that first took issue with Migos in court.

“Yung Rich Nation actually sued Migos over the same deal earlier this year. YRN claimed Quavo, Offset and Takeoff were supposed to wear the clothes in six music videos a year, participate in four photo shoots and make at least six appearances in stores. The company claimed instead of following through on their deal, Migos went and entered into a separate deal with Universal Music Group to sell band apparel and ceased to work on the planned line with them. YRN sued Migos seeking unspecified damages. Migos denied all allegations of wrongdoing and demanded the lawsuit be dismissed,” The Blast states.

We’ll continue to keep you updated.

Photo: WENN