Nas Releases Short Film ‘NASIR’ As Album Visual [Video]

Nas fans are probably thinking better late than never right about now. The MC has just released a mini movie that ties back to his last album.

In what seems to be a promotional effort to reignite some interest in his twelfth LP, the New York legend dropped a visual accompaniment. Titled NASIR, the 16 minute video tackles a bevy of issues including police brutality, racism and Black pride; all of it centered in or around his home of Queensbridge.

Director Rohan Blair-Mangat utilizes every second to drive home the messaging as it opens with a very powerful scene that shows an African American teenager arising from a pharaoh’s tomb in the middle of a basketball court. Also included is a jarring but much needed interpretation of “Cops Shot the Kid” which finds another youth being gunned down by the law.

Originally released June 15, 2018, NASIR was executive produced by Kanye West during to what has become to be known the “Wyoming Sessions”. It was released after Daytona, Ye and Kids See Ghosts. While the hype of Yeezy overseeing a Nas album had the culture excited the project failed to deliver. Many felt underwhelmed by the “Street Dreams” rapper’s delivery and overall cohesiveness of the project.

Nevertheless you can view the short film below.

Photo: WENN