Kobe Bryant Will Copy Lil Wayne’s “I Don’t Recall” Tactic If Called To Testify Over Black Mamba Name

Kobe Bryant is in the midst of a trademark clash over the company trying to use his “Black Mamba” nickname for one of their products. In recent court maneuvers, Bryant’s legal team says that if the company attempts to get the retired NBA great to testify, they’ll get hit with the Lil Wayne Heisman.

The Blast reports:

According to documents obtained by The Blast, the company Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals — who are in a trademark fight with Kobe over his famous nickname — filed a motion to compel as part of their ongoing battle.

The company claims they have been trying to get Kobe to turn over documents they believe will help their case. Hi-Tech informed Kobe’s lawyer they planned on deposing him but his attorney refused to agree to a sit-down, instead offering to hand over written answers.

Kobe’s lawyer allegedly told the company, “Deposing Kobe Bryant would be like Lil Wayne’s deposition … it would be just like that – he’d just be saying ‘I don’t know, I don’t know, I don’t know.’”

The attorney is referring to an infamous deposition Wayne gave in 2012 where he answered “I don’t recall” to dozens of questions.

The outlet adds that if the company attempts to depose Bryant, they’ll be greeted by his flock of attorneys instead. This legal battle began when Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals filed a trademark for the “Black Mamba HYPERRUSH” diet pills in 2015 with Bryant’s team doing so the year after. From Bryant’s side, they believe Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals’ brand will be confused with his own.

Photo: WENN