Kobe40: The Black Mamba Kobe Bryant Is 40 Years Old Today

Kobe Bryant is, without question, entering the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility. Today, the “Black Mamba” turns 40 years old and fans online are celebrating the NBA legend.

Fans of Bryant have been celebrating the day by honoring the Los Angeles Lakers star with glowing words of his accomplishments. The five-time NBA champion, one-time NBA MVP, two-time NBA Finals MVP, 11-time All-NBA First Team, and 18-time NBA All-Star has done it all as a player.

Bryant won’t be eligible to enter the Hall until 2021 when he’ll be 44 years old. Keep in mind he came into the league when he was just 18 and fresh out of Lower Merion High School in Ardmore, Pennsylvania, playing all of his 20 years in the league with the Lake Show.

Check out the praise and love for Kobe Bryant below.

