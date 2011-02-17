CLOSE
Gucci Mane’s ‘The Return Of Mr. Zone 6’ Cover & Tracklisting

Gucci Mane is preparing to release a new album after months on hiatus and an infamous ice cream cone tattoo on his face.
The 1017 Brick Squad head is returning to his roots for his The Return Of Mr. Zone 6 album featuring Waka Flocka, OJ Da Juiceman, Baby and Wale.
Look out for The Return of Mr. Zone 6 March 22nd.

Check out the tracklisting and cover below.

Track Listing:
1.  24 Hours
2.  Mouth Full of Gold feat. Baby
3.  This Is What I Do feat. Waka Flocka & OJ Da Juiceman
4.  Reckless feat. Cap & Chill
5.  Shout Out To My Set feat. Wooh the Kid
6.  I Don’t Love Her feat. Rocko & Webbie
7.  Better Baby
8.  Brinks feat. Master P
9.  Pretty Women feat. Wale
10. Pancakes Feat. Waka Flocka & 8ball
11. Hell Yeah feat. Slim Dunkin
12. My Year
13. Trick or Treat feat. Slim Dunkin, Wooh the Kid & Waka

