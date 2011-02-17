Gucci Mane’s ‘The Return Of Mr. Zone 6’ Cover & Tracklisting

Gucci Mane is preparing to release a new album after months on hiatus and an infamous ice cream cone tattoo on his face.

The 1017 Brick Squad head is returning to his roots for his The Return Of Mr. Zone 6 album featuring Waka Flocka, OJ Da Juiceman, Baby and Wale.

Look out for The Return of Mr. Zone 6 March 22nd.

Check out the tracklisting and cover below.

Track Listing: