Maino “Jermaine (The Intro),” Birdman & Jacquees “Presidential” & More | Daily Visuals 11.19.18

It’s been a minute since we’ve heard anything new from Maino but over the weekend the Brooklyn rapper showed a pulse when he came through with some new work.

Looking to piss off PETA in his visual for “Jermaine (The Intro), Maino poses in the cold streets of New York draped in a mink jacket with the tail on the collar. In all fairness to him it could’ve been a chinchilla or even a fox, we don’t know. We ain’t up on furs like that.

Birdman meanwhile turns up at a private estate party where he and Jacquees enjoy the company of scantly clad women for the clip to “Presidential.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some work you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Ace Hood, Xavr Sosa, and more.

MAINO – “JERMAINE (THE INTRO)

BIRDMAN & JACQUEES – “PRESIDENTIAL”

ACE HOOD FT. SLIM DIESEL – “RIGHT ON”

XAVR SOSA FT. JOSUE PR – “SECRET”

MF DOOM – “ONE BEER”

SAGE THE GEMINI – “IT AIN’T MY FAULT”

ELLIE GOULDING FT. DIPLO & SWAE LEE – “CLOSE TO ME”

LITTLE SIMZ – “BOSS”

POPCAAN – “WINE FOR ME”

CASINO & 550 – “HITMAN”

JACKSON TURNER & BUGLE – “SOUND DI ALARM”

MAGESTIK LEGEND – “ALCOHOL DREAMS”