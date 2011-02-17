CLOSE
Chris Brown’s “Look At Me Now” Video Shoot [Photos]

Chris Brown showed off his Back to the Future themed pictures from his “Look at Me Now” video shoot.

“It’s a crazy video right now we shooting,” said Weezy in a Ustream session. “Chris got a billion people dancing. He got these crazy contacts in. I would’ve put them in too, but I’m straight.”

While one scene shows the trio standing on top of an ambulance in front of an industrial building, another features a DeLorean DMC-12 sports car from the 1985 film Back to the Future.

Peep the page #’s to see the pictures of the trio, and Singer-songwriter Kevin McCall and Diplo who also stopped by to show support.

