Cops Place Tekashi 6ix9ine In General Population Because They Give No F’s

Just when you thought it couldn’t get any worse for Tekashi 6ix9ine, it does.

After getting hit with the kinds of federal charges that could put him in prison for the rest of his life, TMZ is reporting that police put the rainbow haired rapper in general population while he awaits his bail hearing.

Word?! Given his celebrity status and gang affiliation, that’s straight up cold. One would even think that police actually want something to happen to Tekashi69, but we digress.

The Brooklyn rapper’s lawyer Lance Lazzaro told TMZ that instead of having 6ix9ine in a segregated part of jail for his own protection (like they do for every celebrity that gets arrested), police placed him in gen pop of the Metropolitan Detention Center where the inmates are “extremely dangerous, violent, or escape-prone.” This comes on the heels of Tekashi renouncing his affiliation to his old Treyway crew on The Breakfast Club last week, which led to rumors that they wanted to “super violate him” for talking reckless during the interview.

The prosecutor, Michael Longyear, said ‘super violate’ meant inflict harm on Tekashi, including possibly shooting him. He said they took Tekashi in after learning he was planning a trip to a Connecticut casino, and feared an attempt on his life could put innocent people in jeopardy.

As for the rapper getting placed in gen pop … Lazzaro thinks Tekashi will be fine. His scheduled bail hearing for Tuesday was pushed to Wednesday since the judge was unavailable.

Pray for Tekashi 6ix9ine, y’all and someone check on DJ Akademiks. Keep him away from sharp objects.

6ix9ine Denied Bail after Offering his Entire Bank Account Balance ($1.7 mil) + Passport to court. https://t.co/5Cee4BhrJT via @YouTube — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) November 20, 2018

—

Photo: Getty