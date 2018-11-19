Tekashi 6ix9ine’s a lightning rod for controversy but as far as he’s concerned it’s all relevant to his success and with his debut album Dummy Boy dropping on the 23rd and a Netflix show in the works, he’s confirmed that he’s not changing anytime soon.

Last Friday (Nov. 15), before he got popped the Feds, the troll straight outta Brooklyn stopped by The Breakfast Club for a lengthy interview in which the colorful rapper let it be known that he wasn’t going to stop being a “loose cannon” just to appease his critics.

Talking about everything from why he fired his entire team to his stunt in Chicago, 6ix9ine continues to prove that when it comes to interviews you won’t find any hairs on his tongue.

Here are the 10 things we learned from Tekashi 6ix9ine on The Breakfast Club.

1. Full Court Press

Tekashi admits that he was sure he was going to get sentenced to jail and was “crying” about it behind the scenes. He says he’s spent half a million on legal fees this year alone. Money well spent as he’s avoided doing a bid at every single turn. Update: Well actually.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »