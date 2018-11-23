CLOSE
Faith Evans Will Sing At Funeral For Kim Porter

Reports say that Sean "Diddy" Combs may be too emotionally spent to deliver an eulogy to the model and mother of three of their children.

ICON Talks And Motion Picture Association Of America Host Black Male Excellence In Entertainment Awards Luncheon

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

The sudden loss of model and businesswoman Kim Porter rocked the lives of those close to her such as Sean “Diddy” Combs and several others whose lives she touched. It’s been reported that Faith Evans will perform at Porter’s funeral service this weekend in Georgia.

TMZ reports:

We’re told Diddy would like to deliver a eulogy to the mother of 3 of his children, but he’s still so distraught over her death last week, he’s not sure he could make it through.

Our sources also say Faith Evans will perform during Saturday’s service at the Cascade Hills Church in Columbus, GA. Faith has a unique connection to Diddy. When Biggie died Diddy was a huge source of comfort to Faith … now she’s returning the gesture.

Mary J. Blige will also attend the service, though she’s not scheduled to perform.

As we reported, Kim’s casket will arrive at the funeral in a horse-drawn carriage. We’re told Diddy wanted this because Kim adored horses.

We at Hip-Hop Wired would like to again extend our condolences to the Porter and Combs family, and all those who loved Kim Porter.

Photo: Getty

