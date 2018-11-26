Donald Glover & Rihanna’s Secret Film Trailer Airs At PHAROS Fest

Donald Glover and Rihanna were rumored to be starring in a film tentatively titled Guava Island, but very few details have been available. However, at Glover’s PHAROS festival, a trailer for the secret movie aired to the delight of fans in attendance.

First footage of the mysterious movie — reportedly titled Guava Island — was posted on Twitter Saturday (Nov. 24) by what appears to be a PHAROS attendee.

The teaser opens with Glover (aka Childish Gambino) singing and playing guitar as his girlfriend, played by Rihanna, walks into the room behind him. From there, it takes some intense turns with Glover running around the city, performing, and even being taken hostage.

“We live in paradise but none of us actually have the time or the means to live here,” his character says at one point in the clip.

The film is directed by Hiro Murai, the director behind Glover’s “This Is America” video, and reportedly shot in Cuba, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The teaser clip bills the film as a “Childish Gambino Production.” It will also feature Black Panther’s Letitia Wright and Nonso Anozie.

As the outlet notes, neither star has confirmed the details of the film.

