Rihanna Topless In New Savage x Fenty Holiday Campaign

Ri Ri keeps securing all the bags.

Fenty Beauty By Rihanna Anniversary Event

Source: Caroline McCredie / Getty

Rihanna knows what her fans desire. The Bajan singer went topless for her new Savage x Fenty holiday campaign.

Yeah, it’s the holiday season already.

“We getting NAUGHTY-not-NICE this season!” reads the caption of a pic of Ri Ri in nothing but thigh high stockings and red panties. “@savagexfenty just dropped The Ultimate Gift Guide to help you shop gifts for everybody in ya life !! Hit up SavageX.com to get 50% off everything for a limited time!”

Okay, she’s wearing gloves and stilettos, too. Another pic on the flip.

Photo: Getty

Rihanna

