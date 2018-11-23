Rihanna Topless In New Savage x Fenty Holiday Campaign

Rihanna knows what her fans desire. The Bajan singer went topless for her new Savage x Fenty holiday campaign.
Yeah, it’s the holiday season already.
“We getting NAUGHTY-not-NICE this season!” reads the caption of a pic of Ri Ri in nothing but thigh high stockings and red panties. “@savagexfenty just dropped The Ultimate Gift Guide to help you shop gifts for everybody in ya life !! Hit up SavageX.com to get 50% off everything for a limited time!”
Okay, she’s wearing gloves and stilettos, too. Another pic on the flip.
Photo: Getty
