Rihanna Sends Comrade Trump Cease and Desist Letter

Rihanna wasn’t kidding when she said she didn’t want Donald Trump playing her music at his rallies. As promised, the “Work” singer had her lawyers send the Comrade In Chief a cease and desist letter.
After getting word that Trump played “Don’t Stop the Music” at a rally in Tennessee, yesterday (Nov. 5) Rihanna’s legal team fired off a letter to Trump’s White House counsel telling him to chill.
“It has come to our attention that President Trump has utilized [Rihanna’s] musical compositions and master recordings, including her hit track ‘Don’t Stop the Music,’ in connection with a number of political events held across the United States,” reads the letter, as reported by Rolling Stone. “As you are or should be aware, Ms. Fenty has not provided her consent to Mr. Trump to use her music. Such use is therefore improper.”
The President doing something improper? Sounds about right.
Also worth noting, Rihanna is Team Andrew Gillum.
Vote.
FLORIDA: You have the opportunity to make history this election. The US has only had four black Governors in its entire history, and we can help make #AndrewGillum the next one and Florida’s first! If you’re tired of feeling like you don’t matter in the political process, know the most important thing you can do in supporting a candidate is finding someone who will take on critical issues such as: making minimum wage a livable wage, paying teachers what their worth, ensuring criminal justice reform, making healthcare a right, and repealing Stand Your Ground. That’s a platform we MUST support. Let’s #bringithome, Florida. Vote @andrewgillum. And VOTE YES on Amendment 4 to restore voting rights to folks who have already paid their debt to society. VOTE on November 6th!
