Rihanna Doesn’t Want President Trump Playing Her Tunes At Rallies

Rihanna is the latest musician to state openly that they do not want President Donald Trump to play their music at his rallies held across the nation. The Barbadian singer joins the likes of Pharrell Williams and Aerosmith in banning the former business mogul from using their art at the events.

NBC News reports:

After Washington Post reporter, Philip Rucker, on Sunday tweeted that Rihanna’s hit song was playing at a rally in Chattanooga, Tennessee, the singer replied: “Not for much longer.”

She also said: “me nor my people would ever be at or around one of those tragic rallies.”

Rucker said the song was played while aides tossed Trump T-shirts into the crowd, as is commonly done at baseball games. “Everyone’s loving it,” he said.

Rihanna’s warning to the president came hours after she endorsed Andrew Gillum, the Democratic candidate for governor of Florida, in an Instagram post.

As the outlet notes, last week Skateboard P sent Trump a cease and desist letter regarding his mega-hit “Happy” being played at rallies.

—

Photo: WENN