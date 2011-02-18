Chris Brown Buys $1.75 Million Penthouse [Photos]

Chris Brown Buys $1.75 Million Condo

On top of finishing his new video for “Look At Me Now” featuring Lil Wayne and Busta Rhymes, Chris Brown has reportedly bought a million dollar penthouse.

The L.A. Times reports that Breezy bought a condo in West Hollywood close to its $1.75 million asking price.

The three bedroom, three-and-a-half bath residence boasts over 3,000 square-feet and takes up the entire top floor of the building.

Photos of Breezy’s new pad have surfaced that show a balcony overlooking the L.A. skyline and bamboo floors.

Check out Breezy’s new home below.

