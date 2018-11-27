Kim Kardashian Says She Was On E During Sex Tape, Ray J’s Side Denies Claim

Kim Kardashian ignited a flurry of discussion after saying she used ecstasy during the taping of the infamous sex tape with Ray J in 2003, and once more with her first husband, Damon Thomas. Sources close to Ray J are saying that her claims are false in connection with the reality television star.

Kim claimed she took ecstasy twice — once when she married her first husband back in 2000 and again when she filmed the tape in 2003 — and she says both experiences were bad for her.

Our Ray J sources say Kim took no hard drugs nor did she drink alcohol during the filming of the sex tape. They do say, however, she smoked pot around the time the tape was made … and it was from a pipe shaped like a penis.

As for Kim saying her lip quivering was evidence she was on ecstasy, the Ray J sources fire back … “her lip was quivering because she was getting ******.”

Sources close to Kim tell us she stands by the claim she made on the show — she did in fact take the drug before the tape was shot — and she has nothing to gain from lying about it at this point in her life. We’re told Kim is thankful to have learned early on from the experiences with drugs and attributes those lessons to her decision to not get heavily involved in drugs or alcohol through adulthood.

Kardashian made the big revelation to her sister Kendall Jenner and Scott Disick on her show, Keeping Up With THe Kardashians.

