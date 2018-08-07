Like Butter Twitter Roasts Kim Kardashian’s Attempt To Interrupt Beyoncé’s Shine

It’s becoming a running gag now. It always seems when Beyoncé does something, Kim Kardashian has to remind us she is still around.

Monday (August 6) Vogue unveiled Bey’s historic cover and photo spread captured for its September issue by Tyler Mitchell and like clockwork Kim Kardashian showed on our timelines half-dressed looking pretty silly. The Internet quickly took her to task and made a meme out of her.

Disguised as a preview of her husband, Coonye West next sneaker Kim Kardashian is awkwardly laid out on a bed gazing as if she has already spotted the jig sporting nothing but a YEEZY bra and panty set and a pair of YEEZY Boost 350 V2 “Butter.” In the comment section, some the reactions are quite comical with users saying to Kim, “this is the weirdest picture I’ve ever seen of you. It looks like you had a heart attack” or “Andy must of walked into the room at this moment in toy story history.”

Like butter. #Butter350’s #yeezy A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 6, 2018 at 8:06am PDT

But if this picture screamed anything besides look at me, it said loud and clear MEME ME PLEASE. Twitter did not disappoint and went to task comparing the pose to the ‘I’ve fallen, and I can’t get up lady,” Andy’s toys from Toy Story, a chalk outline and even Gamora from Avengers: Infinity War after Thanos chucked her off a cliff.

Y’all wilding today for no reason huh pic.twitter.com/FRIsbhPJAA — #TheBeardCollector (@HOLLYandherEGO) August 6, 2018

This dead ass how Gamora landed https://t.co/WQteRt0M9B — мy ѕpaceѕнιp? тнιѕ ιѕ a dodge (@BarkyBoogz) August 6, 2018

Twitter is definitely tired of Kim’s antics, and she definitely doesn’t need to resort to such tactics anymore. But you know what they say “there is no such thing as bad publicity.” Besides these memes are so funny even Kim has to laugh at them. We are sure her sister Kourtney is enjoying them very much. To see more memes, please do yourself a favor and check the gallery below.

Photo: Kim Kardashian/Instagram