Big K.R.I.T. Kicks Off The “Glorious Challenge” For Up & Coming Rappers/Singers

If you’re like us then you’ll know a few of up and coming rappers on your block that are looking for that one opportunity to shine on a national level. Well, Big K.R.I.T. is about to give them that shot if they’re as nice as they think they are.

The “Country Sh*t” rapper took to the Internet to officially announce the “Glorious Challenge.” Basically, he wants you and other aspiring artists to drop your best bars on the instrumental to his fan favorite cut “Glorious,” upload it to your IG page and tag him on the post.

Big K.R.I.T.’s fans can upload and share their own verse for the track by tagging Big K.R.I.T. at @bigkrit and using the hashtags: #MultiAlumni and #GloriousChallenge, thereby creating a “Big K.R.I.T. Bracket.” Big K.R.I.T. will choose the top eight (8) verses to repost and his followers will vote for the winner.

The top eight (8) contenders will be announced on all Big K.R.I.T. socials (see below) on Thursday, November 29th, while the winner will be announced Monday, December 3rd.

The winning artist will get the pleasure of having his video placed on Big K.R.I.T.’s Instagram Stories along with a surprise gift.

This could be the opportunity of a lifetime for anyone to get on and BK wants everyone to know that “Everybody that’s kicking those freestyles, dropping those bars, I don’t care if you are singing, this contest is for you. It’s your time to shine! So y’all get those bars ready. I’m excited to see what y’all come up with!”

Good luck, y’all!

—

Photo: Getty