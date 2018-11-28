Jordan Peele To Produce A Reboot To ‘Candyman’

The Candyman franchise of the 90’s might not have enjoyed the success of horror icons such as Freddy Kruger or Michael Myers, the Black man with the hook for an arm definitely became a cult classic character in the horror genre and now that reboots are all the rage who better to revive the franchise than the brain behind the classic Get Out, Jordan Peele.

According to Deadline MGM Pictures is partnering with Jordan Peele and Win Rosenfeld’s Monkeypaw Productions to produce a reboot of the tale of an interracial love affair turned a murderous family curse (no, this isn’t Kardashian related). Peele will pen the screenplay along with Rosenfeld while tapping Nia DaCosta to direct the film.

Being called a “spiritual sequel” to the original, the new Candyman film is set to take place in a Chicago hood where the legend began except it’s been gentrified which means the body count will more than likely upset Make America Great Again movie goers.

Jordan Peele knows he has his work cut out for him but it’s a challenge that he’s definitely up for.

“The original was a landmark film for black representation in the horror genre. Alongside Night of the Living Dead, Candyman was a major inspiration for me as filmmaker — and to have a bold new talent like Nia at the helm of this project is truly exciting. We are honored to bring the next chapter in the Candyman canon to life and eager to provide new audiences with an entry point to Clive Barker’s legend.”

We really hope Peele can bring resurrect the horror franchise and do for the original what the suspect at best sequels of the 90’s could not. Candyman is set to drop June 12, 2020.

