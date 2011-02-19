Drake Isn’t The Only One: 10 Black Celebrities You May Not Have Known Were Jewish

A week after Drake crowned himself as the “Best Jew To Ever To Do It,” we decided to take a look at his competition.

While it’s well known that there are many Jewish Entertainers in the Industry, we decided to help Drake out by narrowing them down to only people who were Black and Jewish.

While some are widely known, others may surprise you and make you wonder who really is a Black and Jewish.

Peep the page #’s below to see the list of 10 Black Celebrities who are also Jewish!

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »