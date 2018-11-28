Netflix’s ‘ReMastered’ To Examine Murder Of RUN-DMC’s Jam Master Jay

The death of Jason “Jam Master Jay” Mizell has puzzled Hip-Hop fans since 2002 and his killer still has yet to be brought to justice. In Netflix’s upcoming ReMastered episode, the show will delve into what happened that October day in Queens.

The details around the Oct. 30, 2002 slaying have continued to baffle investigators and fans of Run-DMC alike. From what is common public knowledge, Jam Master Jay founded a label, JMJ Records, and opened a recording studio in his childhood home of Hollis, Queens. In the ’90s, the label scored major success with Onyx, releasing three well-received albums on the label.

What many have suspected but never confirmed was Mizell signing a young 50 Cent, who was a known street tough in Queens and reportedly in a feud with Kenneth “Supreme” McGriff of the infamous Supreme Team street gang over the “Ghetto Qu’Ran” track. In 2003, McGriff was targeted in an investigation over Mizell’s murder because of the DJ giving 50 Cent a record deal.

In 2007, Ronald Washington was named an accomplice in the murder by federal authorities. The same man has been linked to the murder of 2Pac associate Randy “Stretch” Walker, who was killed in 1995. However, Washington was never convicted for the crime.

ReMastered: Who Killed Jam Master Jay? will air on Dec. 7. Follow this link for more information.

The trailer for ReMastered can be viewed below.

Photo: WENN