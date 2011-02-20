Man Arrested For Stealing From Lil Wayne

Marco Negrete has been arrested and put in jail after police used GPS tracking to locate him after stealing multiple items during a video shoot for Hip-Hop superstar, Lil Wayne.

According to Glendora police, a Louis Vuitton purse, tickets to the NBA All-Star game, a wallet and a laptop were stolen from Lil Wayne’s video shoot with artist Porcelain Black at Citrus College.

The police used a tracking device in the laptop, which allowed them to track the laptop to a home in South El Monte, where 20-year-old Marco Negrete was arrested.

Negrete reportedly pretended to be a backup dancer at the video shoot, which then gave him access to the shoot and everything in it.

Negrete was taken to the Glendora jail, in lieu of $20,000 bail.